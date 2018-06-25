Kilifi governor decries shortage of teachers

Kilifi county governor Amason Jeffa Kingi says an acute shortage of teachers in the county has contributed to the declining standards of education in the region.

Kilifi governor Kingi presenting a trophy to the ACK St Thomas Girls Secondary School Principal Eunice Mashaka

Mwaiseghe who was voted county principal of the year.

Speaking during the Kilifi North Constituency Education Day at Kilifi Township Secondary School, Kingi said that there was need to bring uniformity in the education sector with the Teachers Service Commission [TSC] employing equal number of teachers in all the 47 counties in the country.

According education officials the county is estimated to be having a shortfall of about 2,000 teachers following retirements and some who have passed away.

The governor praised the BOM, parents and teachers of Kilifi Township for bringing discipline in the present crop of students into sanity lamenting that in the past four years ago there was indiscipline whereby the students used drugs and consumed alcohol leading to cause massive destruction of school property.

Kingi said: “In the past students in this school were very obsessed and could torch the dormitories and other properties under the influence of drugs and alcohol. I had to intervene in 2014 and in co-operation with the BOM, teachers and parents we had to dialogue and amicably with the students up to today there has been peace and harmony.”

He called upon the County Security Committee led by County Commissioner Magu Mutindika to speed up investigations on the recent burning of Chumani and Galana secondary schools in the region causing loss of properties worth more than Sh15 million.

Kingi said: “The culprits involved in the torching of the two schools should be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. I will not go to the aid of any student who get engaged in barbaric of destroying school properties of fear sitting for the Mock examinations.”

He further said that he was personally disappointed that the county was leading in teenage pregnancies in the country gotten mostly at Disco-Matanga played at funeral ceremonies at night and urged parents to support the ban imposed by the county and national government for the benefit of the local girl-child education in the region.

The governor who was accompanied by his education minister Prof Gabriel Katana and the area MP Dr Owen Baya noted with concern that Kilifi county which used to be the academic giant in Coast region in the 1990s was now tailing in the KCPE and KCSE national examinations a trend that was worrying the local leaders and other stakeholders hence an inevitable change was necessary

Kingi revealed that his government has allocated Sh350 million this year for bursaries in which every ward has received Sh10 million to be issued to bright students from poor backgrounds in the 35 wards.

He cautioned the bursary committees against issued bursaries to children from wealthy families and urged the MCAs to ensure that there is no corruption during their exercise.

