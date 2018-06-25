Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Going green – nation’s agenda of reviving tree-forest cover

People Daily June 25, 2018
Linda Sogot education and information officer Lafarge Eco Systems Bamburi Cement with pupils of Thua Primary School. Photo/BONNY MWANGI

The nation’s agenda of reviving tree-forest cover in arid and semi-arid areas has received support from environmental experts and Schools Green Initiative teams.

Nyinge Karima teaches pupils of Thue Primary School the importance of conservation. Photo/BONNY MWANGI

Bamburi Cement Ltd director, corporate affairs, Susan Maingi, intimated 100 new schools have enrolled for Phase IV of the Schools Green Initiative, which involves planting and taking care of trees to increase the country’s forest cover.

Phase II winners  of the Schools Green Initiative challenge  was Thua Primary School from Kitui county. They had the pleasure of touring Bamburi cement and KenGen Mombasa,and learning about environment conservation.

