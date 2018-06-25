Going green – nation’s agenda of reviving tree-forest cover

The nation’s agenda of reviving tree-forest cover in arid and semi-arid areas has received support from environmental experts and Schools Green Initiative teams.

Bamburi Cement Ltd director, corporate affairs, Susan Maingi, intimated 100 new schools have enrolled for Phase IV of the Schools Green Initiative, which involves planting and taking care of trees to increase the country’s forest cover.

Phase II winners of the Schools Green Initiative challenge was Thua Primary School from Kitui county. They had the pleasure of touring Bamburi cement and KenGen Mombasa,and learning about environment conservation.