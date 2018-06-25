Kiambu investors fear losing land in Tatu City

Thousands of Kiambu residents who own shares at the Tatu City multi-billion-shilling project want foreign investors in the initiative thrown out of the country for allegedly plotting to defraud them off their land.

The residents, in a petition tabled in Parliament last Thursday by Kiambu Town MP Jude Jomo, want the National Assembly to intervene and help Tatu City local shareholders from losing their land to the foreign investors.

The shareholders say in the petition that the foreigners are out to rob them of their hard-earned investment in Tatu City.

They further explain how they bought shares from the two companies, Tatu City Ltd and Kafinaf Company Ltd in 2007 for Sh200 each, at the firm’s invitation but have not been compensated for their investment even after the High Court issued an order to that effect.

“Most of us are now being kicked off our land even after investing our hard-earned money. Some of us have been liquidated and closed businesses and investments after we invested funds into the project by acquiring shares,” reads the petition.

They are calling on Parliament to investigate the matter to the end especially the conduct of the foreign investors who have been implicated in serious crimes including tax evasion and fraud.

“The petitioner therefore, pray that the relevant Committee of the House does investigate and inquire into all matters raised with a view to lawfully assisting the genuine citizens of the Republic of Kenya who own part of the land to resolve the falsified intrigues on the land, which are largely and deliberately perpetrated and financed by foreign interests,” the petition read in parts.

The shareholders call on the relevant House committee which will handle the matter, recommend for the tabling of a report by a multi-agency task force which was made up of representatives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate Tatu City issue.

The report which was produced in 2016 is yet to be made public, and now the local shareholders want its findings made public.

Speaker Justin Muturi directed that the petition be heard and determined by the Departmental Committee on Lands which will be expected to meet the petitioners and all other interested parties and submit their recommendations before the House within 60 days.

The matter elicited a heated debate with MPs from the county including Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri) and Francis Waititu (Juja) terming the Tatu city project as a fraud mooted to “steal” land from the poor Kiambu land owners.

Ichung’wa said the land owners were likely to lose their land and investments should there be no intervention by the authorities.

“Parliament is the last hope for these local shareholders who do not have deep pockets to take the matter to court against foreign investors with deep connections in Government,” said Kago.