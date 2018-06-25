Giving university dialogue practical meaning

The death of a man last week at the hands of street boys near the notorious Globe Cinema roundabout in Nairobi will unfortunately pass as a one-off tragedy given that we have practically insulated our conscience from their plight.

It is astonishing that even as their numbers swell exponentially, no coherent interventionist measures are being taken to address the situation.

Street families and children are dominantly a by-product of poverty, and dysfunctional or collapse of complex family support structures which previously shielded vulnerable members, specifically children from ravages of need.

These children, a number of whom grow into criminals and social misfits, ought to constitute a scar on our collective conscience. Unfortunately given their vast numbers and perceived notoriety, we are increasingly indifferent to them.

Truth, however is, their proliferation casts a cloud over the nation with perilous social implications. The intervention we have in mind, namely pulling them off streets, is inadequate.

It is estimated that Nairobi alone has more than 60,000 street children. A country’s future is its children. But how can this be possible with tens of thousands of children roaming the streets without guidance, social skills, ethical anchoring and direction? And what is worse, children exposed to purposelessness, dangers and harm often right from birth?

Alarm bells have been on as colonies of rogue pre-teen youngsters roam and stalk Nairobi streets like vultures immediately dusk sets in. The bigger ones have been blamed for spate of muggings, phone and bags snatching. It’s probable that some of these children are acting out of truancy.

This then poses the challenge of how to most effectively handle the majority who find themselves in the streets for reasons rooted in need and social deprivation: children who clearly are victims of abuse and neglect.

The set up is proof that our moral terrain is catalyst for the mess confronting us. As the shock sinks in that these children can be killers, Kenyans must not forget that like any children,they also crave for care, attention and hope.

The streets are pathetically harsh and constitute a depraved environment fraught with dangers. They face starvation, violence, crime, drugs and sexual exploitation.

Kenya must find strategies that lead to humanising and re-socialising these children.There is need for policy direction backed by compassion and resources if we are to integrate and mainstream them into society and secure their future.

There is evidence that with their lives repurposed, a number of them can contribute to their own welfare and even that of the country.