Giving university dialogue practical meaning

Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed on Thursday had an eye opener session at the University of Nairobi (UoN) during the launch the Office of Career Services, which will be established in all tertiary institutions across the country.

After the launch, the CS engaged students from several universities at a fully-packed Taifa Hall in a question and answer session dubbed “University Dialogues”.

It is not common for a senior government official to engage university students in an open session because students tend to be critical of the government and its institutions and can raise unpalatable issues.

And this is exactly what happened when the floor was opened after the CS had highlighted a number of things the government is doing to create platforms that can help students access opportunities while in college and after graduation.

While the students were expected to ask questions on how the ministry can help them access opportunities, the first question, by a UoN third-year Law student, accused the Vice Chancellor of dictatorship for refusing to re-admit some students expelled from the university.

The student was stopped from making his contribution a number of times by the session moderator and the CS, first because he was shouting and would not release the microphone.

He only calmed down after the CS took time to diplomatically lecture him and others in attendance on etiquette and reminded them on the purpose of the session – to get solutions to problems affecting students without antagonising anyone.

She informed him that while he has valid complaints, there are proper channels on how such issues should be solved. She said the ministry plans to create university students’ affair directorate at the department of Higher Education to handle such issues.

The student calmed down and the advice appeared to have mellowed other students who may have been bent on taking a similarly confrontational approach.

Later, the Vice Chancellor of one of the public universities told me they had indeed failed to impart people skills, the ability to listen, to communicate and relate to others in a personal or professional way, to the students.

“You see, while the student had genuine concerns, his approach and his attitude shows how we have failed to give them skills to relate to others in a professional way. That is why many graduates fail at interviews because they are very casual in approach,” the VC said.

Nevertheless, Amina had a stellar performance thereafter and satisfactorily responded to all the issues raised by students. For instance, there was a suggestion that the Office of Career Services, which has been established to work with students on personal and professional branding, and provide a space for mentorship and leadership development, among others, should be cascaded to secondary schools because that is where career choices begin.

The office will also serve other purposes such as partnering with industry to provide internship, apprenticeship, entrepreneurship training, innovation and job opportunities for students.

It is time the government starts to wean students in primary and secondary schools from hankering for hitherto utility careers like medicine, architecture and law and inform them about emerging careers of the future because of the changing world. This includes impressing on them the need to pursue technical courses because they are not only the engines of development, but also have many employment opportunities.

Finally, hopeful Amina will now make the university dialogues as a routine and not just meeting and listening to university students, but cascade it down to technical colleges, youth polytechnics, primary and secondary schools and even ECD centres.

There is nothing memorable and motivating to young learners than listening to and engaging with senior government officials. Amina has all the attributes children look up to in a mentor. She should take up this challenge, own this space and leave a mark in the lives of Kenyan childre —[email protected]