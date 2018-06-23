Nakuru Speaker extends olive branch to MCAs, vows to unite Assembly

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Nakuru Speaker Maina Kairo, who survived an impeachment motion has extended an olive branch to MCAs who voted to remove him.

Addressing the Assembly for the first time after he waded through the political currents that the impeachment motion, sponsored by Biashara Ward Rep Peter Nyaguthii, had placed him in, Kairu assured the Assembly that nobody is going to be victimised.

Noting that the motion had left the House sharply divided, the Speaker said his main task now is to “heal the wounds and help the Assembly forge ahead” adding that he was proud with the way the Ward Reps conducted themselves.

“The whole world was watching and I am proud to say that you showed high levels of democracy and maturity…” he said.

He told them that he had already iniatiated the process of uniting the Assembly adding that he had already met Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui, Leader of Majority Stanley Karanja, Chief Whip Irene Cheruiyot and Minority Leader Peter Palanga in his office.

“Our biggest task is to unite the Assembly and that’s why I called the leaders but I want to assure you that nobody will be victimised,” he said.

Kairo survived the motion after 32 MCAs voted against the controversial motion while 45 voted for it; Gillgil MCA Jane Ngugi abstained in the election conducted through secret ballot. A total of 77 votes were cast.

To impeach the Speaker, the mover of the motion needed to garner 75 per cent of the votes cast or, in the case of Nakuru, 59 MCAs to vote for it to be successful.

However, sources within the Assembly told the People Wikendi that the battle was far from over indicating that the fight had moved to the departmental committees where another political duel is expected in the next few days.

At the same time, Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration is going to spend Sh120 million to pay pending electricty bills if a supplimentary budget tabled by Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Moses Kamau is passed.

This is the third time that allocation for electricity bills is being revised upwards after it was allocated Sh34 million in the 2017/18 budget. “This provision was further enhanced by Sh29.5 million in the first supplementary budget but this was still not adequate,” the report says.

According to the report, the department of Roads, Transport and Public Works were the biggest consumers of electricity pushing the bills to Sh183 million.

The county is also seeking an additional Sh45 million for the purchase of parcel of land for public cementery after Sh45 million of the Sh90 million it had been allocated in the 2017/18 budget was “used among other things to construct public toilets.”