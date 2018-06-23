Karoney admits low absorption of development funds

Wilson Kinyanjui

Lands and Physical Planning Cabinet secretary Farida Karoney has defended her ministry against delayed submission of quarterly expenditure reports to the Controller of Budget.

Karoney admitted that the ministry was also facing low absorption of development funds, and failure to align budget reallocation to actual expenditure.

The CS who was making a presentation on the budget implementation review report to the Departmental Committee on Lands, attributed low absorption rate of development funds to delays in release of funds by the National Treasury.

She admitted that there were mistakes in the two supplementary budgets for 2017/18 financial year as they did not factor in the expenditure incurred in respect to some budget items.

Controller of Budget Agnes Adhiambo had raised the issues in the budget implementation review report.

Controller of Budget (COB) oversees implementation of the budgets of the National and County governments by authorising withdrawal from public funds.

The Cabinet Secretary said the original allocation to the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning in 2017/18 financial year was Sh6.2 billion out of which Sh2.45 billion was recurrent and Sh3.77 billion being development expenditure.

The total expenditure for the first half of FY2017/2018 amounted to Sh. 2.2 billion representing an absorption rate of 35 per cent. The spending comprised Sh1.1 billion (45 per cent absorption rate) as recurrent expenditure and Sh1.2 billion (31.6 per cent absorption rate ) as development expenditure.

She said the ministry will prioritise production and issuance of title deeds to unlock the economic potential of land, digitisation of land registries, settlement of landless, developing land value index to curb speculation on speculation on land and guide compensation among others for the 2018/19 financial year.