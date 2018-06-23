Corruption case against ex-Transport CS to go on, Court of Appeal rules

Former Transport CS Michael Kamau’s bid to stop his prosecution at the Anti -Corruption Court has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal paving way for the prosecution to charge him afresh.

“We can only say at this stage that the application by Kamau is incompetent. Accordingly, we dismiss it,” ruled the Court of Appeal.

The judgment was delivered by a three-judge Bench of Mohammed Warsame, Kathirima M’inoti and William Ouko.

The court ruled that Kamau had been discharged and not acquitted as he alleges.

The appellate judges also noted that they were not dealing with appeal at this stage and they cannot express themselves conclusively on the matter that was before them.

“That the court made it clear that nothing stopped a properly constituted EACC from proceeding as it deemed appropriate under the law,” the court ruled.

With these new developments, then it means during the next mention date,Kamau will answer to the abuse of office charges among other charges if he does not appeal before the Supreme Court.

Kamau had opposed taking of plea afresh saying that the decision by the DPP to charge him afresh amounts to an abuse of the court process.

Through lawyer Nelson Havi, Kamau had informed the court that the prosecution’s move to reopen the case is an abuse of the court process and amounts to intimidation.

The DPP and EACC had opposed the application saying that Kamu had not demonstrated that the court has jurisdiction to stay investigations and intended prosecution.

EACC said that the former CS had not placed enough evidence before the court to demonstrate that the applicant has been convicted or that he is in custody or that there warrant of arrest issued against him for execution.

The decision comes two months after the High Court declined to stop his prosecution prompting him to file an appeal before the Court of Appeal.

On April 11 Justice Hedwig Ongudi discharged Kamau but declined to acquit him, saying his appeal which saw the charges withdrawn on July 14, 2017 was allowed because EACC was not properly constituted at the time it completed the investigations.

“It was not based on the manner the investigations were carried out or the innocence of Kamau. That is why the Court of Appeal did not get into the substance of the investigations undertaken by the EACC,” ruled Justice Ong’undi.

Kamau was in 2015 charged with two counts of abuse of office and wilful failure to comply with applicable procedures as well as guidelines relating to management of public funds.

He was also accused of failing to comply with the set rules by ignoring the design of Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia Road done by Engiconsult Limited at a cost of Sh33,303,600 and entering into a memorandum under which the resident engineer redesigned the same road without due process.

He allegedly abused his authority by causing the road to be redesigned without involving experts.

The former CS was accused of committing the said offences between 2007 and 2008 when he served as the permanent secretary in the Roads and Public Works ministry.