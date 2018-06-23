Cotu opposes housing tax

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Kenya Cotu (K) has rejected the proposal to have workers contribute one per cent of their gross salary towards National Housing Development Fund (NHDF).

This was contained in the 2018/19 budget tax proposal presented by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich last week.

Cotu-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli said in a statement Friday that the proposal to amend Section 31 of the Employment Act 2007, to deduct one per cent of every employee’s earnings towards NHDF is against International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 095 on Protection of one’s wages.

He said Cotu-K supports the position by Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) to oppose the proposed amendment.

He asked the government to halt what he described as unreasonable amendments stating that Rotich wants to drain and cripple workers and scare away investors with unreasonable levies.

“We both acknowledge the existence of Housing Act and introducing another tax to fund President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Action Plan will strain both employers and employees,” said Atwoli.

“It is true Kenyan workers remain the heavily taxed on the continents and introducing an extra tax on their already meager earnings will help in driving more workers in the bracket of the ‘Working Poor’ who cannot afford basic needs for their families and who go home with a pay slip that is meant to enrich the Government of the day through extremely heavy taxation,” he said.

He added that workers are demanding clarity on how the National Housing Development Fund will be run, who will be safeguarding these funds on behalf of the workers.

Atwoli also wants an assurance to the contributing workers that the funds will be used for the intended purpose and not be another conduit of corruption.