Two Kirinyaga executives face impeachement

Githinji Mwangi June 23, 2018
Justice. Photo/File

Two Kirinyaga County Executive members (CEC) risk impeachment over massive corruption and inefficiency.

Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader James Kamau Murango said an impeachment motion against Infrastructure executive, Peter Karugumi and his gender counterpart Judy Kinyua has been drafted and will be tabled in the Assembly next week.

Speaking after approving 2018/19 financial year budget, Murango accused the two CECs of sleeping on their jobs saying they are a major let-down to the County.

He claimed Karugumi’s ministry  was allocated Sh400 million to repair roads in the county but has only managed to work on  one kilometre in the last nine months and has spent more than  Sh5 million on fuel claims.

The assembly also accused CEC gender of being out of touch with her ministry saying that during budget preparation, she forwarded her budget with nil allocation on development.

The MCAs wondered how the ministry dwelling on sensitive  gender issues can operate a whole financial year without any development agenda.

