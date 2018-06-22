Court of Appeal throws out case challenging Waititu appointment to AWSB

The Court of Appeal Friday quashed the petition by businessman Benson Riitho Mureithi challenging the appointment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndung’u Waititu as the Chairman of the Athi Water Services Board for a three-year period from January 10, 2014.

Appellate Judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohamed ruled that Riitho, who purported to lodge the representative suit, was on a vendetta mission against Waititu following their fall-out in a land dispute that was pending adjudication in the High Court.

“It is evident that Riitho was motivated by his personal dispute with Waititu. His main concern was not the appointment of the Chairman of Athi Water Service Board, or the protection of the Constitution, but Waititu’s alleged actions, which as the trial judge observed affected him,” the three -judge Bench observed.

Riitho had challenged the decision by former Environment Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu to appoint Waititu on the basis that the politician lacked integrity as demonstrated by his conduct in the land dispute. The businessman had alleged that Waititu had dishonestly and fraudulently transferred part of the land to himself and disobeyed court orders restraining any developments on the property.

Further, Riitho had protested to Justice Mumbi Ngugi that Waititu’s lack of integrity was demonstrated by his sensational and publicised arrests and arraignment in court over incitement to violence and hate speech charges.

“In this regard, Riitho was trying to gain an unfair advantage in his pending litigation, by urging the court to give substance to his allegations on Waititu’s want of integrity, while the matters were still pending before another court. As Riitho purported to bring his petition in public interest, and it being apparent that his action was not brought in a genuine attempt to protect public interest, he lacked the legal authority and, therefore, Justice Mumbi ought to have rejected the petition on this ground,” said justices Githinji, Okwengu and Mohamed.