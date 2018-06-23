Mwilu to give direction on Mutua election appeal case

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is expected to give directions regarding Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s intended appeal challenging his ouster by the Court of Appeal delivered on June 8.

The Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, Daniel ole Keiwua, confirmed Friday that the rival parties had filed and exchanged the primary documents required for an application by Dr Mutua seeking admission of his appeal.

Dr Mutua is seeking a temporary stay of the decision by Appellate Judges William Ouko, Mohamed Warsame and Gatembu Kairu to nullify his election and to order fresh polls. The bench had ruled that the Machakos gubernatorial election was not conducted in accordance with constitutional principles.

The Appellate Judges had overturned the February 9 decision by High Court Judge Aggrey Muchelule, sitting in Machakos, dismissing the petition by Dr Mutua’s political rival Wavinya Ndeti and her running mate Peter Mathuki. The results declared by the County Returning Officer failed the constitutional test, they said.

The Appellate Judges had ordered Dr Mutua, who ran on Maendeleo Chap Chap Party and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pay the costs incurred by Wavinya and Mathuki.

Wavinya, the former Kathiani Member of Parliament, had accused Dr Mutua of misusing county resources and personnel in his campaign. “Let Mutua swallow his pride like I have done in the past. I will meet him on the ground. Machakos voters will have a chance to re-affirm their choice of Governor,” she had said after the court verdict in Nairobi.

The Appeal Judges said the Returning Officer was under duty to be able to verify the results from the primary document, Form 37A. “The county returning officer in this action was under a duty to have regard to the primary document in her verification role. It is inconceivable to declare results in Form 37C without linking those results to the source, Forms 37A’s,” they said.

“We are not persuaded, that the national returning officer’s duty, in as far as verification of a presidential results is concerned, is any different from that of a county returning officer. Both are enjoined to pay homage and have regard to the results as declared at the polling station,’’ the judges said.

“In our judgment, therefore, the election results declared by the county returning officer for the position of governor Machakos County failed the constitutional test of verifiability and the declaration made by him that Dr Mutua was duly elected had no legal basis,” they said.

They pointed out that Justice Muchelule erred in holding that the election was conducted in accordance with the constitutional principles under Articles 81 and 86 of the Constitution.

The Appellate Judges recalled that Dr Mutua had explained that the recruitment of agents was a party affair undertaken by the chief executive officer of the sponsoring political party and that he had no role in the recruitment.

“In our view, the evidence presented before the election court did not establish, to the required standard, beyond reasonable doubt, that Dr Mutua knowingly aided in the contravention of Section 15(1)(a) of the Election Offences Act.

“We therefore decline to make the declaration sought that Dr Mutua is not and was not eligible to contest in the elections,’’ said justices Ouko, Warsame and Gatembu.