Eastleigh traders protest harassment by hawkers

Some Eastleigh businessmen have complained of constant harassment and extortion by hawkers. Led by businessman, Ali Mohammud, they said that a group of hawkers has been going round harassing them, claiming the malls their shops are located in are constructed on road reserves.

The stalls in contention are situated in the contested Eastleigh hawkers market land. Mohammud said they have been reporting the harassment and extortion claims to the police but the hawkers have been using different government agencies to harass them despite halting construction works on the contested piece of land about three years ago.

Similarly, he said some business rivals believed to be from Somali community have been sponsoring the hawkers to harass them. A senior police officer from Eastleigh North Police Post confirmed that the businessman has filed the reports.

The businessman is a private developer linked to the alleged “grabbed” Eastleigh hawkers market. After the market was taken over by a private developer, the hawkers held demonstrations during Governor Evans Kidero’s regime.

This forced the Ombudsman to intervene. In his report in 2016, the Ombudsman asked both the National government and the County government of Nairobi to ensure the land is reverted to the county so that it’s used as a hawkers market.

In 2015 October, National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri wrote to the developers, saying the land should be reverted to the public.

“As per information and records availed to us, the land reverted to the public in 2008,” Swazuri said. Despite his letter, the developers had continued with construction. However, Mohammud and his group stopped the construction later. The matter is still in court.

A businessman, Bernard Ndung’u said the fight over the one-acre piece of land started in 1992 when stalls were demolished. He said the fight persisted throughout the 1990s and for the last 10 years, there has been a protracted court battle.

“The developers demolished our stalls and with the help of police officers started excavations. We have been fighting but they seem to have a lot of money and have always had their way,” Ndung’u said.

It also emerged that City Hall said the approval and transfer of the land were sanctioned by senior officers, some of whom are still in office while others have left. The harassment and extortion claims add a new twist into the land saga.