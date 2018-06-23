KCB spike Bungoma in KVF league opener

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) humbled Bungoma Bombers 3-0 during the mid-morning clash to rack up 12 points in the KVF league.

They won 25-5,25-7 and 25 -7 at the clash that was staged at Kamukunji Grounds In Nyeri town.

Head Coach Vernon Khayinga was delighted with the team’s victory adding that the Rwanda trip was an eye opener for high levels of excellence by the squad.

“It is a huge win for KCB ladies, our attacks and blocks have improved tremendously after the Kigali GMT tournament thanks to sponsorship by KCB management “, said Vernon.

The final set in the clash with Bombers saw assistant captain Doreen Marani make two crucial saves and five attacks as the bankers kept pilling pressure on the opponents.

The 26-year-old Right attacker Nancy Mulonza spiked a dozens of times while Miligreen Lutuvula’s service was exceptional as she racked up seven-straight points from her heavy serves.

As the match came to a conclusion, Bungoma served under the net owing to the rigourous moments of play by the KCB. The bankers in the end defined the flow of the game with high intensity to the disadvantage of their opponents.

KCB are now guaranteed of a third position finish in the league with three more outings remaining ahead of the Mombasa play off.