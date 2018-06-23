Innocent Simiyu’s sacking shocks and divides rugby fraternity.

Kenya Rugby Union’s (KRU) move to sack head coach Innocent Simiyu due to Brand Kenya sponsorship nightmare is an ill move according to former Shujaa bosses and world rugby icons reactions.

Former sevens boss Mike Friday, now USA Sevens head coach on a social media platform lashed at the Union for sacking Simiyu.

“KRU you are kidding me. Innocent Simiyu is a good man and leading the Shujaa fantastically well. He broke 100 series points and made two finals and Shujaa is Rugby World Cup Sevens contender,” read Mike Friday’s tweet.

Meanwhile the third edition of the Embu Sevens Rugby tournament kicks off Saturday at the Moi Stadium, Embu County with a total of 20 sides contesting for the title and cash prizes.

Defending champions, Samurai select will not be playing in this year’s event owing to their commitment with the national team to leave Homeboyz as the favourites alongside fellow Nairobi-bound clubs, Kenya Harlequins, Nondies, Impala and Mean Machine.

Homeboyz will contest for first finish in group A featuring Harlequins, Chuka and Stormers while University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine will headline Pool B, a pool which Nakuru, Northern Suburbs and MKU will seek the quarter finals ticket honours.

Blak Blad will headline Pool C consisting of Mwamba, Meru and CUEA while Kiambu and Embu will headline Pools D and E respectively.

Embu RFC chairman Moses Mukabane has projected a thrilling weekend of rugby in a tournament, which all clubs will use to prepare for the national sevens circuit to kick off on July 21.

“The stage is set, 20 teams will be fighting for the title alongside other prizes making it a worthwhile tourney,” said Mukabane.