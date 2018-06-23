Tusker’s chance for redemption in Shield

The 2017 football season in Kenya was not one to write home about for Tusker as it was when they relinquished the SportPesa Premier League title to Gor Mahia besides faltering in the SportPesa Shield whose winner grabs a ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup.

This year, the Shield Cup has gathered momentum and Tusker will be out to make an improved performance to the satisfaction of their fans. The Shield round of 32 gets underway this weekend with Tusker facing a tricky fixture against fellow top-tier league side Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa Saturday from 3.00 pm.

In the league front, Tusker have not lived up to expectations and the match against Bandari will offer them the biggest tests ever as to whether they have learned from their mistakes.

Bandari were Kenya’s emissaries in the Confederation Cup two years ago when they fell to St Eloi Lupopo of Democratic Republic of Congo and to allude that they are hungry to revisit the continental scene could be a gross understatement, which is why they could risk life and limb in the match against the brewers in their quest to revisit big-time action. While the Bandari versus Tusker match is easily the weekend’s highlight, fans also cannot wait to watch another top-of-bill encounter between 2017 Shield finalists Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito at Camp Toyoyo from 3.15 pm Saturday.

During the recently concluded SportPesa Super Cup held in Nakuru and which incorporated teams from Kenya and Tanzania, Sharks punched above their weight and as such start firm favourites against Wazito in the second match of the double-header at the facility in Jericho.

-— charles thuku