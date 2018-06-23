Reasons you are still in debt

MAYA HAYAKAWA

You have finally made the decision to get out of debt or perhaps that decision was made a long time ago, but you are still in debt.

Sometimes the reasons we stay in the debt cycle are subtle and are things we often overlook. If you are at the breaking point, and are really ready to make a change here are some surprising reasons you could be stuck in debt.

UNWILLING TO SACRIFICE

In order for you to get out of debt you must make fundamental changes. You need to throw out habits that got you into debt in the first place. Most times, we stay in debt because the pain of sacrificing or giving up the little pleasures in life is perceived to be more painful than actually staying in debt.

Psychologically prepare yourself to get out of the deep hole by sacrificing things that you like. You may need to sacrifice the daily bagels and coffees down the street, or nights out with friends, or even that vacation that you planned one year ago.

You do not have the time to cook and eat breakfast at home, or you really need to socialise with friends to stay sane, or you seriously need that break from the work environment…these are some of the reasons we give to justify not giving up items, which are clearly keeping us in debt.

Accept that the sacrifices are necessary. There is no way around it. It’s temporary; once your financial position improves then you can slowly reintroduce guilty pleasures.

ADDICTION

Addiction to anything can be extremely harmful. What are you addicted to that’s affecting your spending? Are you addicted to shopping? Addicted to buying foods from restaurants?

Maybe you are addicted to casinos. Whatever the addiction, figure out what void you are trying to fill and fill it through healthier means. Be addicted to spending time with people, or reading, or exercising. Those are frugal addictions.

YOU WANT TO KEEP UP APPEARANCES

The quickest way to stay in debt is worrying about what other people think of you. As human beings, we all crave some validation. Many of us will buy cars, a new outfit or phone to keep up with an image that says we are financially well off.

Do you want to spend time with people who do not really value you for who you are but who are with you because of what you have, or what you appear to be?

If you need to scale down on spending, go ahead and do so. Do not mind what others think or say and do not bother explain yourself to anyone. You may be surprised that your friends do not really care as such!

AFRAID OF CHANGES

We get accustomed to certain lifestyles. Human beings can be strange creatures. We do not like change even if it is good for us. Change disrupts normal routine.

It can be scary especially because of the unknown. However, living in debt comes with its own degree of fear. Fear that your car could be taken away or that you would not be able to make ends meet.

Fear is a part of life, and so is change. Getting out of debt is not easy and could be scary. However, with a lot of hard work and discipline it is 100 per cent possible. Fear is just an emotion. You will get through it just fine.

BEING LAZY

You want to get out of debt but it just seems like so much work! You are not ready to put in all the late night budgeting and planning to get yourself out of debt. To make things worse, you procrastinate. You’ll do it tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s needs come and it’s never a perfect time to just start. There is no way around it, you have to get up and get started. Just start. As much as you cannot see the finish line, what is most important is that you take that first step.

FEELING HOPELESS

When you are buried under a huge snowball of debt, it may all seem overwhelming and it’s easy to feel like there is no way out. After attempting repeatedly to get out of debt only to stay where you are at, it is easy to feel like there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

If you feel discouraged or stuck, see if you can get a bit of inspiration. Look over to people who have done it, perhaps people who were even worse off than you! If possible, reach out and have a conversation with them. It is important to get some encouragement and most importantly, hope.