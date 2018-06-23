FeaturesPeople Daily
I heart strings
Tell us about yourself
My name is Hazel Robai Muiruri. I am eight years old and I’m in Grade Three. I home-school. My favourite subject is French because I get to learn a new language.
How did you come about to playing the violin?
Well, when I was little, I always enjoyed singing and dancing, so, my parents thought to get me an instrument to go along with my interests. They imported a violin from the United States when I was five. But it was not until 2016 that I got a tutor and started playing it more seriously.
What are you doing to remain on top of your game?
I practise after schoolwork. My mother learns from YouTube then teaches me, and once in a while, I watch the tutorials myself on TV and learn how to play. I also keep my violin in its case after playing and store it under my bed, away from my one-year-old sister who may ruin it.
Was it tough at first playing?
Yes, it was a bit of a challenge. I had to get the rhythm and understand how the strings work.
What do you enjoy most about playing your stringed instrument?
The fact that I know how to change strings on the bow. I like that. I also like how I hold it. It’s really fun. I can now play four songs, which is really cool, although my favourite is Mary Had a Little Lamb and Twinkle Twinkle.
What other instruments would you love to learn to play?
I would have started with the cello, but it was too big for me. I would still love to learn it. I also want to know how to play the guitar. I have a toy guitar, which I play for fun.
What else do enjoy doing?
Playing with my friends after schoolwork.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
A ballerina. I watched the cartoon and I think I want to dance just like her when I grow up.