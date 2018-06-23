I heart strings

Tell us about yourself

My name is Hazel Robai Muiruri. I am eight years old and I’m in Grade Three. I home-school. My favourite subject is French because I get to learn a new language.

How did you come about to playing the violin?

Well, when I was little, I always enjoyed singing and dancing, so, my parents thought to get me an instrument to go along with my interests. They imported a violin from the United States when I was five. But it was not until 2016 that I got a tutor and started playing it more seriously.

What are you doing to remain on top of your game?

I practise after schoolwork. My mother learns from YouTube then teaches me, and once in a while, I watch the tutorials myself on TV and learn how to play. I also keep my violin in its case after playing and store it under my bed, away from my one-year-old sister who may ruin it.

Was it tough at first playing?

Yes, it was a bit of a challenge. I had to get the rhythm and understand how the strings work.

What do you enjoy most about playing your stringed instrument?

The fact that I know how to change strings on the bow. I like that. I also like how I hold it. It’s really fun. I can now play four songs, which is really cool, although my favourite is Mary Had a Little Lamb and Twinkle Twinkle.

What other instruments would you love to learn to play?

I would have started with the cello, but it was too big for me. I would still love to learn it. I also want to know how to play the guitar. I have a toy guitar, which I play for fun.

What else do enjoy doing?

Playing with my friends after schoolwork.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

A ballerina. I watched the cartoon and I think I want to dance just like her when I grow up.