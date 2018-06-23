Built to charge!

Tell us a bit about your machine.

It’s a home-built charge car, to tackle the most demanding terrain. To buy a similar machine would have been a costly affair, and since there were parts from different cars lying around, I was inspired to build one. I started off with a tubular chassis, which was cut and welded at home.

It’s powered by a 4.6-litre Range Rover V8 engine, has axles from an 80 Series Toyota Land Cruiser and a radiator from a Fuso lorry, and by the way, it works fantastic.

The adjustable coil-over suspensions are from King and I have also fitted Hydraulic bump stops to cushion the judder when going over hostile terrain.

What do you love most about it?

It was an affordable way to get into racing and I compete with it in the Rally Raid. It has to be in the open class, however, as it doesn’t comply with any laid down technical specifications. Since it’s an amalgamation of so many different parts, you can’t properly define it.

It’s like trying to define Frankenstein based on the constituent body parts, you simply can’t. Frankenstein is the sum of his parts and so is this.

Any drawbacks?

I really wish I could drive it on the road, but unfortunately, it’s not road legal and has to be transported to and from the race venue. It was never meant to be for the road, but it would feel so nice giving those arrogant matatus a dose of their own medicine.