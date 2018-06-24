Ramadhan Saidi aka Ramarr254 — artiste, producer

What’s your latest gadget?

MXQ Pro – Kodi Android TV box. With the era of DVDs running out fast, this box helps in streaming content (movies, TV shows) like a pro! Loaded with amazing features and running on Android 5.1 Lollipop with a quad-core processor, it’s just unbelievable.

What do you love about it?

The streaming features. There’s a whole library of movies and TV shows in there.

The gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My TV. I’m very sentimental with my television sets.

What’s the worst gadget you’ve ever owned?

That would definitely be the LG Optimus Prime. That was the slowest android phone I’ve ever used. I don’t even know why they made those phones.

Which is your most expensive gadget?

Those would be my studio monitors. They cost me Sh40,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My laptop. It’s pretty much where I do everything; from my music to entertainment and everything business.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone?

WhatsApp. It’s probably the most convenient communication tool in our generation, plus you can send pictures, audios, videos and documents. It’s almost like an informal version of email.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

A pair of headphones. I love the sound of music.

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

My phone. I can’t even imagine how people used to find each other in the 50s or how you would find someone in today’s Nairobi City Centre if phones didn’t exist.

What would you upgrade among your gadgets?

Probably my fridge. A good big fridge is really important for storing anything perishable; and these days, the manufacturers have improved the models with cool features. I would personally want a huge Samsung fridge. I’ve seen some with really cool features when I’ve been out shopping recently.

What do you look for when shopping for a gadgets?

Mostly, I look out for specifications, though I have a few go-to brands as well. At least that way I always get what I’m trying to find when I go out looking for a gadget.

The gadget you always wish you had.

A PlayStation. I really wish I had one. Those things are amazing. It’s also a nice way of unwinding as you take a break from work.