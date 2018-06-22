English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Court allows Ps Omollo, 2 other NYS suspects to be freed

K24 Tv June 22, 2018
Youth Affairs Principal secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo has finally secured her freedom after the anti corruption court verified and  approved  her security for bail after rejecting a bid by the prosecution to stall the process.
The securities of two other suspects were also approved  by Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi after he rejected a plea by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji seeking one more week to verify the security documents.

