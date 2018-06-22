English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Court allows Ps Omollo, 2 other NYS suspects to be freed
Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo has finally secured her freedom after the anti corruption court verified and approved her security for bail after rejecting a bid by the prosecution to stall the process.
The securities of two other suspects were also approved by Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi after he rejected a plea by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji seeking one more week to verify the security documents.