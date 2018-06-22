KEBS Managing Director, 9 other managers in police custody

The anti-corruption axe has struck again after Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine other officials were arrested over the importation of fertilizer and procurement of import standardization stickers.

The KEBS officials are said to have been arrested a few hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji accused them of failing to adhere to acceptable standards in clearing fertilizer.

Reports indicate that the importation mark procured by KEBS is not fit for the purpose of monitoring and control of imported commodities into market.