President Kenyatta rallies Governors to back Big 4 Agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta was Friday enlisting the support of all the 47 county governors in delivering the big four agenda which will define his legacy.

Speaking during the sixth session of the national and county government co-ordinating summit at State House Nairobi the president said governors play a critical role and hence the need to build synergy between the two levels of government.

The head of state also called for proper utilization of resources to ensure access to essential services by all Kenyans.