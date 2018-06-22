English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta rallies Governors to back Big 4 Agenda

K24 Tv June 22, 2018
2,660 Less than a minute

President Uhuru Kenyatta was Friday enlisting the support of all the 47 county governors in delivering the big four agenda which will define his legacy.

Speaking during the sixth session of the national and county government co-ordinating summit  at State House Nairobi the president said governors play a critical role and hence the need to build synergy between the two levels of government.

Also read:   Miguna kicks-off legal battle to be flown back home

The head of state also called for proper utilization of resources  to ensure access to essential services by all Kenyans.

Show More

Related Articles

June 24, 2018
2,402

Court approves NYS suspects bond securities

June 23, 2018
2,865

Kebs boss, nine others held over toxic sugar

Deputy President William Ruto.
June 23, 2018
2,793

State set to merge three agricultural parastatals

June 23, 2018
2,676

Corruption case against ex-Transport CS to go on, Court of Appeal rules

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker