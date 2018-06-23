Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Everything divalicious!

Faith Kyoumukama June 23, 2018
Artiste Huldah Serro.

It was an electrifying night for music lovers on Sunday, as the second edition of Form Ni Diva Concert went down at Alliance Française in Nairobi.

Hosted by Cindy Ogana and organised by the #FormNiGani Movement, the event aims to create family planning awareness and encourage Kenyans to hold open conversations regarding making informed decisions about their future and the crucial role of family planning.

The concert featured an array of performances by a number of top Kenyan artistes including Juliani, Fena, Suzziah, Serro, Gravitti Band, Zikki and Wen. Spoken word artists and poets such as Mufasa, Teardrops, Qui Qarre and Spontaneous The Poet also lit up the event.

