Bitter facts about Kenya sugar sector

Kenya’s annual consumption of sugar is 800,000 tonnes while the local millers produces about 600,000 tonnes leading to a deficit of more than 200,000 tonnes annually.

Consequently, the country imports the commodity duty-free from Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) to plug the deficit and give local millers room to prepare for full opening up of the market.

Since 2004, Kenya has fought for extension of the Comesa safeguards extension on the back of the area under cane declining from 75,000 hectares to 30,000 hectares.

The safeguards are meant to protect millers from influx of cheap regional sugar.

Two of the most critical issues for justifying Comesa safeguards are privatisation of State-owned millers, and lowering cost of production of the commodity in the country compared to other countries in the bloc.

The cost of production of sugar in Comesa region is between Sh25,000 and Sh35,000 per tonne, while in Kenya the cost of production cost stands at Sh60,000. The ever increasing farm inputs and transport costs involved in sugar production have been a thorn in the flesh of farmers.

Unscrupulous traders and millers have found it cheaper to import the commodity even if it means smuggling and repackaging it as a Kenyan product.

The planned sale of the sugar millers has been hampered by a legal battle between the county governments and the Privatisation Commission, with counties arguing they should have a say in privatisation.

The current Comesa extension, which started in February last year, will expire in February 2019, upon which Kenya will be required to give a scorecard on the status of the reforms in its sugar industry.