Kebs confirms copper, lead in sugar imports

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

It is a fact. The packet of sugar in your kitchen shelf could be loaded, not with mercury, but deadly levels of copper and lead.

The shocking admission came from no less an authority than the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), which said some of the sugar already in the market has high content of copper and lead.

Kebs told a parliamentary committee that while the copper limit in sugar is two miligramme per kilo, the contents of copper in the seized sugar is 20.7 milligramme—10 times more than the recommended limit.

Appearing before National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Kebs managing director Charles Ongwae said the sugar impounded in various locations was not fit for human consumption.

And throwing more confusion into the toxic sugar saga, Kebs is unable to establish the exact quantities and whereabouts of the harmful commodity in the market. This makes it impossible for consumers to tell if the sugar they are using is safe or not.

And Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)Noordin Haji, weighed in on the matter last evening, saying: “We might be moving on a particular direction towards Kebs tomorrow after learning that sugar not fit for human consumption and fertiliser were smuggled into the country.”

The admission by Kebs sparked sharp reaction from committee members, who demanded to know where the sugar was being sold.

Kanini Kega (Kieni) demanded to know how many bags of sugar had been seized and whether the agency had inspected supermarkets and other retailers to determine if what is on sale is contaminated.

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem wondered why instead of Kebs going to tackle samples from the supermarkets they waited for the DCI to seize the sugar and do their tests.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo sought to know the owners of the companies that imported the sugar and the exact number of bags that are contaminated.

Lang’ata MP Nickson Korir asked whether Kebs had engaged with Interior Cabinet secretary Matiang’i to confirm his remarks that the sugar was laced with mercury.

Funyula MP Oundo Mdenyo sought to know whether Kebs was working with other agencies especially after differing with Matiang’i.

Speaking separately, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Beatrice Adagal (Vihiga) and Justice Murunga (Matungu) told Uhuru to sack Industralisation Cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed if he does not resign for allegedly allowing illegal sugar from Brazil into the country. Brazil is not a member of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), where Kenya is allowed imports sugar commodity duty-free.

In particular Savula wondered why the government allowed West Kenya Sugar to import the commodity yet its owner was the Chairman of Association of Millers, pointing to a clear conflict of interest.

Ongwae disputed claims that the said sugar contained mercury, saying all tests done proved otherwise. Matiang’i last week insisted that the sugar imports contained mercury.

Meanwhile, CS Adan yesterday maintained that sugar being sold in the country was not contaminated with mercury.

He said he did not know where Matiang’i got the results showing the alleged presence of mercury.

He, however, said the results of subsequent test were delivered to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on June 11, just two days before Matiang’i made the claims.

“The sugar samples were tested against EAS 749:210, before they were further tested for heavy metals contaminants and no mercury was detected. I want to be very specific that no mercury has been detected in the samples that we have tested,” said the CS.

And although Ongwae said tests were ongoing to confirm the exact amount of sugar affected, he revealed that they are testing what was imported and packaged in bags marked “not for sale”.

The samples being tested are from sugar seized in Matuu, Kitui, Mwingi, Shauri Moyo, Kisii, Olkalao, Isinya and Kajiado.

Ongwae reiterated that the agency always ensured it inspected imported goods twice—in the country of origin and port of entry for verification.

Agencies that carry out the test are KEBS for quality, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for customs and tax issues and Port Health for food safety after which certificates of conformity are issued.