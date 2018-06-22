We will disregard your orders, MPs tell judges

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Parliament will disregard court rulings made by rogue judges which interfere with the independence of the legislature.

Irate MPs yesterday adjourned business to discuss the matter which was raised by the Minority Whip Junet Mohammed following a number of rulings in the recent past which members say was a clear show of provocation.

He urged the Legislature to protect its mandate which he said is under serious threat from the Judiciary.

“The matter is now getting out of hand. I fail to understand how a judge in his right senses can gag parliamentary committees from executing their mandate,” he said.

The Suna East MP warned that the stalemate between the two arms of government was likely to lead to anarchy where laws will be disregarded with each arm doing its own things.

“Going by the rulings coming from the courts, do not be shocked if there is a ruling barring parliamentary committees from probing the contraband sugar scam,” he said.

Minority leader John Mbadi said some judges were misusing their powers by making rulings that are likely to antagonise the other arms of government.

“Some judges have become rogue. They are extreme activists who have gone overboard, its is high time that we as legislature say no to it,” he said.

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said Parliament rarely interferes with the work of the Judiciary and called on the legislature to “stand up and stop mutilation of its mandate”.

Gag Parliament

Speaker Justin Muturi warned that there will be no respect between the two arms if courts continue to gag Parliament from doing its work.

“In future, we will look with disfavour attempts to interfere with the work of legislature,” he warned.

“If you are not happy with the work of Parliament, follow the right channels instead of injuncting the work of a committees and in the process rendering the House useless,” he added.

Last week the High Court in an unprecedented move, barred Parliament from debating and making recommendations on a petition filed in the National Assembly on the conduct of the Tatu City management.