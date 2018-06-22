Lung’aho sweats at absence of three in KVF league in Nyeri

Kenya Prisons head coach David Lugh’aho will miss the services of lethal attacker and team captain Evelyne Makuto who sustained a knee sprain during last week’s Prisons championship as the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league leg serves off at Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri today.

This being KVF’s fourth leg, Prisons have only played two matches as they missed the opening leg due to Africa Club Championship commitment, played only one match in Bomet as the second team was a no-show and played one more in Eldoret as their second opponent Kenya Defence Forces was out of the country for military championship.

Prisons are up against Western Bombers and Kahawa Garisson, matches they will have to do without the award winning attacker as well as Sherlyn Chepkemboi who is also out for two weeks having as well sustained an ankle injury during the Prisons championship in Kasarani.

“We are eager to win our two league matches and have prepared well for it so I expect the team to play for comfortable wins that will see us have a better standing on the table,” said Lugh’aho.

He added; “The absence of Makuto and Chepkemboi is a big blow but I have players that can perfect cover-up for their absence. It is also a chance to field the younger and less experienced players and have them prove themselves and gain the much needed experience on that stage.”

The team is expected to play their make-up matches in the subsequent legs with Lung’aho confident that the players are comfortable playing three matches in a day to make up for the missed matches ruling out exhaustion.

On their part, leaders and defending champions Kenya Pipeline are doing duty first against Bomet County and later Ashton and head coach Japheth Munala says there is nothing new to expect in the said matches.