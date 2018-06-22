Action returns to Ruiru Club for Accountants Golf Day

Sandra Wekesa @Peoplesport11

Golfing action returns to Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday where over 210 golfers will gather for the Annual Accountants Golf Day.

The tournament, sponsored by some of the country’s top accountants from the club as well as from across the profession has attracted some of the best golfers in the county.

“The course is playing relatively competitive with a battery of local golfers in good form.

This tournament is expected to bring out quite a battle of sorts” said Peter Mwaura, the Ruiru Golf Captain. “We are glad we are hosting this tournament again which is ordinarily one of our biggest every year.”

IQ Plus, an industry player will be supporting the tourney for the third year running while Minet will be doing it for the second time, buttressing the individual accountants who have sponsored the tournament.

Ruiru has over the past months played host to some major tournaments, bringing in top corporate organisations such as KCB Bank, Crown Paints, Vivo Kenya as well as dozens of other local enterprises.

Last year John Gitau was crowned the sponsor winner beating Chris Kiai on countback 38.

They should expect a formidable challenge from fellow accountants like Anthony Mwenja, Mike Nyangi,Victor Nyarega and Michael Gitari .

Last year Lawrence Ng’ang’a emerged the overall winner with 40 points . He is expected to defend the title this year but has to contend with the likes of Captain Mwaura who emerged tops last weekend with 44 points during the Vice Captain Golf Day.

Other players on top form from the past tournaments include Otieno and Ben Omondi. Ruiru is considered the home of golfing accountants with over 40 being members of the club.