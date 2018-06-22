Government ready to support Thika homes plan

James Wakahiu @PeopleDailyKe

The State has expressed its willingness to support Urithi Housing Co-operative Society Limited’s concept of establishing Birmingham Woodlands housing development project in Kiambu county.

Urithi chairman, Samuel Maina, says the project forms a part of a wider concept dubbed Birmingham City, which brings in other players with complementing projects such as a golf course, malls, schools and an airstrip, among others.

Addressing members during Birmingham Woodlands project’s open day at Kuraiha near Thika Town, Maina said the government, in its efforts of actualising one of its Big Four agenda (housing), intends to provide infrastructural developments such as roads, power and water to investors putting up high-density housing projects.

Maina said Urithi has come up with the concept in a bid to redefine Thika Town. “We want to redefine Thika which was in the 80s referred to as Kenya’s Birmingham City because of its then thriving industries. However, most of these industries have since collapsed,” he said.

Birmingham Woodlands project aims to offer residents a modern dwelling environment and privacy with the convenience of working in the surrounding cities, and retiring to a green and serene abode. The development includes apartment blocks and detached housing units.

“We will also allow our members to put up their own houses within the controlled development. This land here has a good terrain, drainage and good soils,” said Maina.

The project is located 3.8 km from the Thika-Nairobi Superhighway and touches the Ndarugu-Bob Harris-Mang’u murramed road, which is earmarked for tarmacking.

Under the larger Birmingham City concept, Urithi plans to embark on dwellings and commercial hubs projects while others will come up with a golf course, schools, banks, health facilities and industries. Already, a local developer has set aside 100 acres for a fun-city project just next to the proposed city.