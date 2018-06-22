Questions stalk Budget proposals on affordable homes

Is the National Housing Development Fund plan yet another avenue for stealing public funds?

Wangui Githugo @Wango_G

Treasury Cabinet Secretary,Henry Rotich, has proposed a raft of budgetary measures and legal amendments to facilitate the provision of affordable housing going forward.

The proposed measures contained in the Budget Speech read in Parliament last week will be undertaken under the government’s “The Big Four” agenda. The State is rooting for 800,000 affordable housing units and 200,000 social housing units, with a target to meet at least half of this (500,000 units) by 2022.

This is to sort out the issue of mushrooming slums, especially in major cities and to encourage home ownership among citizens. “Kenya’s urban centres face a shortage of 200,000 housing units annually and this is expected to rise to 300,000 units by 2020 based on the current policies and the current construction rate of only 50,000 new units a year,” Rotich said.

To meet this requirement, the State plans to increase the supply of affordable houses by partnering with the private sector to develop homes on serviced land. “This will require reforms in property registrations, access to affordable financing and adoption of new low-cost building technologies,” Rotich said.

Affordable housing was allocated Sh24.5 billion. Of this amount, Sh1 billion will fund construction of affordable housing, Sh2 billion for construction of social housing units and Sh1.5 billion for construction of housing for police and prisons officers.

The Civil Servants Housing Scheme will get Sh1.5 billion, Kisumu Urban Programme Sh2.5 billion, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Sh4.3 billion while another Sh11.7 billion will finance the Kenya Urban Programme.

To get these funds, the taxpayer will have to cough more in taxes as the government has proposed different ways to accomplish the set targets by 2022. First, the government is proposing to establish a National Social Housing Development Fund. The fund, in conjunction with a strengthened National Housing Corporation (NHC), is expected to spearhead attainment of the affordable housing.

Budget errors

Employers and employees will each contribute one per cent of the employee’s gross monthly earnings up to a maximum of Sh5,000. Rotich proposed the employer’s contribution to the Fund at 0.5 per cent of the employee’s gross monthly earnings capped at Sh5,000 per month, matched by the employee’s contribution of 0.5 per cent.

However, on Tuesday this week, the CS described the one per cent charge to the fund contained in the Finance Bill as a typographical mistake that will be corrected as it goes through Parliament. “The error will be dealt with in Parliament, where we will harmonise what is in the Bill and what is in the Budget speech,” Rotich said. The proposals from the Ministry of Housing were five per cent, which ‘the Treasury thought was too high’.

With the change declared to start being effective in October 1, 2018, the State seeks to amend the Employment Act to legalise the new deductions. This proposal will place the Fund at par with the NSSF and NHIF as a statutory fund, which will further reduce the take-home salaries of employees. Both bodies have witnessed financial scams in the past.

Further, the contribution is likely to increase the cost of employment and be counter productive considering the State is looking to reduce the high levels of unemployment. “To achieve the Big Four, all of us will need to put our differences aside, pull in the same direction, and work towards a common goal,” Rotich appealed to MPS.

The ministry is yet to confirm if the fund will replace the Home Ownership Savings Plan (HOSP), which has been dropped under the draft Income Tax Bill 2018. Under the HOSP regime, all first-time owners qualify for a deduction of up to Sh4,000 per month on savings.

Also, the CS announced that the State has developed a comprehensive housing package that will incentivise the private sector in the construction of low-cost housing including at least 100 units a year.

Database

Whereas the measures announced by CS are encouraging, it remains to be seen if the housing database will provide verifiable baseline data on the success of these plans.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the one million houses will be facilitated through the Off-Balance Sheet-Financing Model so as to reduce the burden on Treasury and to ensure faster construction.

Under off-balance sheet-financing, the State will not be required to pay any initial money to the contractor, but will have an obligation to assess its capacity and also demand for a bank guarantees.