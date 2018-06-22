Jubilee unveils new cover for low earners

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Jubilee Insurance has developed a micro insurance product targeting low-income earners with premiums as low as Sh20 per week.

Dubbed “Imarisha Jamii” the product, formulated in partnership with Bluewave, a Kenyan microinsurance company, and specialist, will cover those working in Jua Kali sector, domestic workers, askaris, casual labourers and farm workers, among others.

The product to be accessed via mobile phones provides life, personal accident and disability insurance as well as medical insurance, helping low income earners when health-related risks arise.

It will provide hospital cash of up to Sh10,000 for those who have been hospitalised for three nights or more and cover for death and disability of up to Sh100,000. Nicholas Mruttu, Jubilee Insurance head of retail said Imarisha Jamii will benefit those in the lower middle class and poor households as it is affordable.

“With premiums as low as Sh20 per week, policyholders will access hospital cash funeral benefits and disability cover,” he said.

The product has no exclusions and covers everyone from ages 18 to 75 and can be accessed by dialing *643# on a mobile phone and following the prompts to sign up, make payments, access policy details and make claims.

“We know that Kenyans work hard and in case of illness we don’t want them to be worried about loss of income. With this product we are providing a flexible and affordable insurance cover for everyone that is easy on the pocket,” Mruttu said.