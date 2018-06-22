Over 6,000 expected at global fora

George Kebaso @Morarak

More than 6,000 delegates are expected in Kenya in November to deliberate how cities and towns in the world can use blue economy to create prosperity for their communities.

The delegates drawn from the private sector, academia, economists, conservationists, scientists and the civil society include 200 ministers.

Already Kenya is pegging hopes on its international friends to support the upcoming Sustainable Blue Economy Global conference slated for November 26 to 28 in Nairobi.

The conference according to Foreign Affairs and Internatonal Trade Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau is largely meant to market the untapped potential in the country’s waters.

He told journalists on Wednesday that the event is also an opportunity for establishing linkages between government to government and business to business, to enable Kenya to maximise on the benefits of blue economy.

In April this year, Kenya won support from the Commonwealth to host the Blue Economy Summit. The country is expected to push for better exploitation of the seas for the benefit of Kenyans. Separately, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, said that Kenya’s marine and fisheries sector remains largely unexploited and announced plans to advertise opportunities available in the next two months.

Fisheries account for 0.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and generate employment for more than two million Kenyans through fishing, boat building, equipment repair, fish processing and other supportive activities.

“Therefore, the full economic potential of marine resource has not been exploited, given that Kenya has a maritime territory of 230,000 km2 and a distance of 200 nautical miles offshore, which is equivalent to 31 of the 47 counties,” Kiunjuri told the European Union delegation to Kenya.