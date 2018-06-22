Embrace digital marketing to shore up tourist numbers – Balala

Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala has asked players in the sector to embrace digital platforms to keep up with competition from emerging markets as the sector seeks to hit the more than five million international visitors by 2030.

Balala said the sector has this year recorded 1.4 million international guests expressing optimism that the number would rise to 2.3 million in 2022 if players embrace online marketing strategies. Balala observed that adoption of modern marketing technology in the hospitality industry is yet to go full circle and challenged hoteliers and tour operators to embrace it to improve business.

He said many other countries make money by earning a per-negotiated commission from hotels when customer’s book through an online platform therefore making it efficient.

He called on stakeholders in the hotel and travel industry to fully support the ministry’s efforts of upgrading tourist destination zones within Mombasa which will see 24 hour beach operations to bolster business for beach hotels and resorts.

Part of the programme, he said, will see routine beach cleaning, provision of lighting systems during the night as well as 24 hours security surveillance to ensure beach operations continue until late night.