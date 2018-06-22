Ketepa rolls out specialty teas shop.

Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) has signified its intent to grow its market base through product diversification and exploring new markets.

Through its new flavours in the market, Ketepa intends to capture more tea drinkers especially in the local space.

Speaking during the official opening of the first specialty tea shop along Nairobi’s Tom Mboya Street, managing director Albert Otochi exuded confidence in Kenya tea’s space in the global market.

“With the specialty shop targeting tea lovers, we are addressing a growing need in the market. The youth demographic is not well covered and this concept should in the long run make millenials appreciate distinct Kenyan made products.

We have an array of flavours to entice them because of the health appeal which is a new fad in the world today. We need to focus more on innovation and research to drive bigger demand,” he said.

Kenya is currently in competition with global powers like China and India for a larger stake in tea development and marketing.

“We are doing well in Europe and in America. Exploring new markets makes more sense. Already we are looking at Finland as a prospective market even as we strengthen our roots in places like Arabia and United Arab Emirates,” added Otochi.

However, the Ketepa boss has raised concerns over local uptake of the commodity even as other competitors like coffee take root, particularly in urban settings.

