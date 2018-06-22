Housing tax to net Sh60b from workers, employers

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The government has said the proposed amendments to the Employment Act contained in the Finance Bill is not different from other taxes.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, Charles Hinga said the proposed tax is just another payroll tax meant to fund low cost housing in the country. He said the government seeks to collect Sh60 billion in a year.

“The proposed one per cent tax (from employers and employees) for the universal housing is just like payroll tax which you cannot directly benefit from,” Hinga said yesterday during an interview with the People Daily.

He said a similar model of the proposed tax for the universal housing is used in Morocco, Singapore, China and Nigeria to deliver social housing to less fortunate people.

Hinga said that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” agenda comprising manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing, and food security will be funded by different taxes.

He said, for instance, the universal healthcare, will be funded by monies received from increased tax obtained from cash sent through mobile money. He said Sh6.5 billion has been set aside by the government for the construction of low-cost houses.

The government expects, for a start, to get Sh2 billion monthly from the proposed tax. Hinga disclosed that the government will be breaking ground for first 150,000 affordable housing units next month in Parkland, Ngara, Nairobi. He said of the 150,000 housing units, 60,000 will be constructed in Nairobi.

He said the proposed tax will just be a small contribution to provide a greater good for the less privileged lot. The PS clarified that the housing units will comprise social housing (for those who earn Sh1 to Sh15,000), low cost (Sh15,000 to Sh50,000) and mortgage gap (50,000-100,000).

The last category, he said, includes those who can get the mortgage, but due to other issues have not been able to get it.

Earlier in the day, Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) had raised issues regarding the proposal, saying that it will increase the labour cost and cost of living without any guaranteed benefit to the workers.

“What role will both employers and employees play in the management of funds,” Mark Obuya, FKE chairman asked. Obuya said there was a confusion on whether the said fund is the same as the Housing Fund provided for the Housing Act?

He further questioned what formed the percentage proposed. However, Hinga clarified that the proposed per cent is one per cent (0.5% employer + 0.5% employee).

Its implementation means an employee earning Sh100,000 will contribute Sh500 every month to the fund – up to the maximum Sh5,000 for those earning Sh1 million and above.