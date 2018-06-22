Introduce Abasuba in schools, KICD urged

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

The Abasuba community wants the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) “forced to recognise” and introduce teaching of their indigenous language in areas dominated by its members.

In a renewed push for identity, the community has petitioned the Senate enact a law that will see the language and other endangered ones taught in schools.

The petition was presented by four members of the community, Joseph Opanga, Godfrey Jelah, Kennedy Jagwassi and George Wagaka, who said they want the right of the Abasuba and other endangered communities to be protected.

The petitioners want the Senate to draft and enact Endangered Languages Bill to protect and promote the 13 Kenyan endangered languages.

“The Abasuba community has faced serious historical injustices and violation of human rights and has gradually disappeared because of introduction of Luo language as medium of instruction in Abasuba schools both in pre-primary and primary,” read part of the petition. The petition was tabled in the Senate on Tuesday and handed over to the Education committee for scrutiny.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ (pictured) yesterday said the petition is timely because it will help in conserving the Abasuba language which is on the verge of extinction.

“The petitioners are aiming at protecting the Abasuba language,” he said. He, however, cautioned that the matter should be handled in a way that it does not cause political rift between the Luo and Abasuba communities.

“We want the Abasuba identification issue to be solved in a way that does not cause rift between them and other neighbouring communities,” he said.

The petition is informed by a press release by an advisory by KICD in April indicating that the indigenous languages be taught in Suba primary schools from next year will be Dholuo.