NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Jumwa dares ODM party to kick her out of commission

Murimi Mutiga June 22, 2018
2,577 Less than a minute
Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. Photo/FILE

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has dared those threatening to oust her from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid to go ahead with their plans.

Jumwa said though she has not received any “show cause” letter from ODM she will not be gagged. She said the PSC seat was not given to her as a favour and therefore she has nothing to fear.

Jumwa was reacting to reports that ODM had written to the Speaker of National Assembly seeking guidance on how to remove her from the position.

Show More

Related Articles

June 24, 2018
2,407

Court approves NYS suspects bond securities

June 24, 2018
2,409

Ramadhan Saidi aka Ramarr254 — artiste, producer

June 23, 2018
2,957

Answered prayer

June 23, 2018
2,698

Safari Rally back in WRC menu…just

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker