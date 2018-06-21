English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
NYS suspects remain in remand after DPP objects to their release
Suspects in the 468 million shillings NYS scandal will remain in prison remand after the director of public prosecutions raised objections to securities presented by some of the suspects to process their bail.
In its objection the prosecution argued that the securities are likely to have been acquired using proceeds illegally acquired from the state institution and asked the court to give them 7 days to verify their authenticity.