Release county funds, Nanok tells Treasury

The Council of Governors (CoG) has called on the National Treasury to ensure disbursement of funds to counties within a week to avoid the risk of accruing pending bills.

Addressing the press at the council offices in Nairobi yesterday, CoG chairman Josphat Nanok said county governments have not received Sh77 billion due to them and its only nine days to the end of the financial year 2017/18.

“The council is concerned that it is only nine days to the end of the financial year 2017/18 and county governments have not received Sh77 billion due to them. If these monies are not disbursed within a week and latest by Monday, counties run the risk of accruing pending bills which should have been paid within the current financial year,” Nanok said.

The governors said frequent changes in the procedure and requirements for county governments funds approved by the controller of budget is disrupting delivery of service and should be rectified.

At the same time, CoG appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare an immediate ban on importation of sugar, rice and fertiliser to curtail the cases reported in the production sector to allow double efforts in promoting local productions.

Nanok said while the council fully supports the war on corruption by the President, relevant investigating and prosecuting organs should follow the legal frameworks set out and conduct their investigations and prosecutions objectively.