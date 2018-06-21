KCAA Report reveals airline informed its pilots to change flight path

A preliminary investigation report on the Fly sax plane that crashed into the aberdare ranges on 5th June 2018 killing all 10 occupants now reveals it was Fly sax headquarters in Nairobi that changed the flight path of the doomed plane directing them to fly to JKIA.

While releasing the report, cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure, housing and urban development James Macharia says though the plane was destroyed on impact it had been certified mechanically sound to fly and the crew was qualified to handle the plane.

The CS said more investigation to ascertain the real cause of the accident is still ongoing.

Flysax airline has already resumed its flights to Kitale from the Wilson airport.

This coming after the airline took a 16 day break after the crash.