Raila attributes graft purge to his handshake with President Kenyatta

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has now attributed the ongoing crackdown on graft to his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga who spoke in Mlolongo, Machakos county where he had gone to condole the family of the late Migori Senator Ben Oluoch said the war on graft was part of the handshake deal in the nine point reform agenda and called for speedy investigations and timely prosecutions of culprits.