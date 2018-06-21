English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Raila attributes graft purge to his handshake with President Kenyatta

K24 Tv June 21, 2018
President Uhuru na Mutongoria wa NASA Raila Odinga thutha wa kunanira njung'wa giikaro-ini kia Harambee House.PHOTO/FILE/KAMEME DIGITAL

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has now attributed the ongoing crackdown on graft to his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Odinga who spoke in Mlolongo, Machakos county where he had gone to condole the family of the late Migori Senator Ben Oluoch said the war on graft was part of the handshake deal in the nine point reform agenda and called for speedy investigations and timely prosecutions of culprits.

