Wako, Githu testify in Anglo Leasing case

Two former Attorneys General (AG) Amos Wako and Prof Githu Muigai yesterday told to court they requested foreign governments to trace monies in the Anglo Leasing scandal.

The two produced before Milimani trial magistrate Martha Mutuku letters to Switzerland, America and British Virgin Islands (BVI) which requested for evidence related to Anglo Leasing.

Githu in his evidence-in-chief led by assistant DPP Nicholas Mutuku said they were successful to get in touch with the said governments who gathered some evidence on the same.

“After receiving the evidence materials which was parked in cartoons, I handed it over to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to be used in the Anglo Leasing cases,” said Githu.

Wako in his evidence informed the court he cancelled initial Anglo Leasing contracts among them one between the Kenya government and Infotalent Ltd.

“I cancelled five contracts which had earlier been awarded to a foreign company, Infotalent Ltd, upon which the same company refunded the funds back,” he said. The magistrate adjourned the matter to August 20 when the remaining eight witnesses are expected to testify. So far more than 35 witnesses have testified.

The two were testifying in a case on alleged conspiracy to defraud the government Euros 59,688,250 (Sh6.9 billion) through a suppliers financing agreement for the computerisation of security, law and order systems and procedures of Kenya police code named E-Cops by former senior government officials and three businessmen.