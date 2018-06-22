Long walk to freedom for NYS fraud suspects

The 48 suspects facing charges relating to defrauding National Youth Service (NYS) Sh468 million will have to wait longer in remand after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) set strict conditions for their release.

In an application before Milimani chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of Anti-Corruption court, the DPP through his assistant Daniel Karuri urged the court to verify sureties presented by Public Service PS Lillian Omollo and Anthony Makara Wamiti, noting that bail securities and funds presented could be proceeds of the NYS fraud.

Karuri urged the court to grant them one more week to verify sureties as they suspected one of them could have been acquired through looted monies.

The prosecution claims a vehicle worth Sh6 million presented in court by Wamiti director of Ark Road Holdings as surety could be part of the crime’s proceeds.

Wamiti is charged alongside his co-director Peter Wagura Kimani with unlawfully receiving Sh24,866,800 payment from the NYS for goods not supplied.

“The investigating officer has not properly done verification of the sureties submitted by Omolo and Wamiti as per the High Court order we request for one week to do the same,” said Karuri.

The magistrate will make a ruling at 10am today on whether to allow the DPP’s request to be given more time to verify the sureties presented by the accused persons.