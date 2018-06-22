Kenyans on Twitter take anti-graft war online with #WeKnowYourSalary drive.

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The fight against corruption yesterday took to a new shape after Kenyans on Twitter sought to expose prominent people and politicians perceived to own suspicious wealth.

Under hashtag #WeKnowYourSalary, social media users shared photos of lavish property owned by some State officials and politicians, questioned how they were acquired them “considering their salaries are known”.

Images of the said property flooded social media as Kenyans called for a lifestyle audit of the owners.

Activist Boniface Mwangi expressed his admiration towards Kenyans for their move to expose corruption. “Thank you to every brave Kenyan tweeting using hashtag #WeKnowYourSalary and exposing corruption. Your courage gives me hope that our generation shall liberate Kenya from thuggish leadership,” he tweeted.

“People are now united in exposing thieves in the country after realising this war is theirs to fight. The war is between the common mwananchi and the thieves in power,” another participant in the discourse tweeted.