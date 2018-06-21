English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KEBS admits impounded sugar contained harmful elements

K24 Tv June 21, 2018
2,651 Less than a minute

The paradox surrounding a consignment of contraband sugar impounded from a warehouse in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area continued to confound with the  Kenya Bureau of Standards admitting it contained excess levels of copper and lead but mercury as alleged.

KEBS Managing Director Charles Ongwae made the revelations before the national assembly trade committee even as Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich accused the standards body of laxity in executing its mandate.

Also read:   Various counties continue to benefit from the ongoing laptop project by the government
Show More

Related Articles

June 24, 2018
2,407

Court approves NYS suspects bond securities

June 23, 2018
2,866

Kebs boss, nine others held over toxic sugar

Deputy President William Ruto.
June 23, 2018
2,794

State set to merge three agricultural parastatals

June 23, 2018
2,677

Corruption case against ex-Transport CS to go on, Court of Appeal rules

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker