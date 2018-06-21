English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
KEBS admits impounded sugar contained harmful elements
The paradox surrounding a consignment of contraband sugar impounded from a warehouse in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area continued to confound with the Kenya Bureau of Standards admitting it contained excess levels of copper and lead but mercury as alleged.
KEBS Managing Director Charles Ongwae made the revelations before the national assembly trade committee even as Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich accused the standards body of laxity in executing its mandate.