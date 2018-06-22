Mother poisons 3 children before taking own life

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Grief engulfed Rigogo village in Nakuru after a 28-year-old woman committed suicide after allegedly poisoning three of her children.

The woman, identified as Fenny Koech, is said to have laced fruit juice with the poison and forced the children take it.

According to neighbours, Fenny stormed out of their main house after a heated confrontation with her husband, who accused her of infidelity.

She then rushed to the kitchen, which is outside the main house, and allegedly poisoned the children. The mother of four is also said to have attempted to hack the children to death after poisoning them, but they screamed for help forcing her to flee.

When neighbours responded, they found the children writhing in pain. One of the children, aged two, died but the other two were rescued and rushed to hospital.

“She stormed out of the main house after an argument with the husband. She rushed to the kitchen which is outside the house and fed the children with poison before fleeing,” a neighbour said.

The woman’s body was later recovered on the shores of River Taabu in what is believed to be a suicide case.

The couple’s disputes are said to have spiralled when their youngest child was born and the husband disowned the kid and accused the wife of having been in a love affair with their herds boy. The couple had a pending case before the area chief over the child’s paternity.

Rongai OCPD Japhet Kioko said police have launched investigations into the matter.

“We have retrieved two bodies, one of a two-year-old boy and the mother. Ms Koech is said to have had an argument with the husband before she poisoned her children,” said Kioko.

There has been a worrying trend of mothers killing children over domestic disputes.

Not long ago, a 26-year-old woman from Donholm estate, Nairobi, killed her two children before committing suicide. She left a suicide note accusing her husband of having extramarital affairs with other women.

Earlier, in Kilifi, a 27-year-old woman was reported to have suffocated her one-week-old son after a domestic quarrel in which her husband accused her of infidelity.

