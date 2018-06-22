Blame game won’t help solve sugar sector woes

The debate on sugar—whether toxic metals-laced contraband or just the innocent sweetener—is generating more heat than light.

But the most disconcerting aspect of the now toxic discourse is the contradictory positions taken by government agencies. In fact, it obfuscates the real issues of concern for the consumers of the product and sugarcane farmers, who are shouldering the burden and pain of a dying local sector.

For starters, last week, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i “revealed” that seized contraband brown sugar contained harmful copper and mercury traces.

But yesterday, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director Charles Ongwae said following a public outcry, his body tested samples of the consignment and results were negative on mercury but positive on copper and lead.

This, in effect, solves a problem and creates another in terms of the product’s safety. In Ongwae’s own admission the allowed amount of copper in sugar is two milligrammes per kilogramme but the samples tested had 20.7 milligrammes. The bottom line is the consignment is contaminated! Lead is equally dangerous as mercury.

We, therefore, urge stakeholders in this discourse to approach the matter with sobriety and the seriousness it deserves, bearing in mind there is an innocent consumer likely to pay dearly in the event that, truly, contaminated sugar is finding its way on to breakfast tables.

And despite the contradiction, serious concerns beg for answers: Was there tangible and scientific evidence to back earlier claims of mercury-contaminated sugar?

If yes, have there been deliberate efforts to arrest and prosecute masterminds of the ring intent on poisoning Kenyans for selfish gains? What is the role of the Agriculture ministry and the Kenya Sugar Board—charged with the responsibility of regulating, developing and promoting the industry—in all this?

Again, why have stakeholders allowed a relatively small consumption shortfall to open the window for uncontrolled imports that has crippled the local industry, frustrated cane farmers and introduced toxic fakes into the market?

The blame squarely lies on the door of the sector gatekeepers, who either looked the other way as unscrupulous traders did dirty business or are simply incapable of executing their mandate, in either case, they should ship out. Due diligence in sugar importation is not too much to ask on the side of consumers.

The sugar board has strict policies that impose sanctions on errant traders and which should be implemented to the letter. So, again we ask, at what point did a lapse occur to allow contaminated sugar to reach the consumers? Were import boundaries and rules blurred? Who takes the responsibility?