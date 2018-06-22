More teams at World Cup or not, no hope for Africa!

The quadrennial football extravaganza in Russia has produced both surprises and yawns. Before the games started last week, as usual, Africa had hopes. But who to whip up those hopes than the continent’s most populous nation—Nigeria?

They did it in style, first by being among the first teams to qualify for Russia. Then, surprisingly, they had one of the rare occasions when they did not make news off the pitch as much.

But that was before the time to depart for Russia was nigh. They went on a shopping spree to produce one of the more colourful uniforms for the tournament. Nigeria was making news as usual.

The other representatives were Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal. Africa always makes news at the World Cup. In the last edition, it was Ghana that was on everybody’s lips after a national official flew to Brazil with cash in hand to pay players. That was after the players had threatened to go slow if their dues were not paid before the following match.

Several teams have presented Africa at different times: South Africa, Cameroon, Angola, Ivory Coast and Zaire in 1974. In a continent of 53 nations then presentation at the World Cup has been a preserve of a few football elite countries. But the countries that have represented Africa have always disappointed by being eliminated at the group stages, in most cases.

The trend this year is not any different. Nigeria’s opening match was a lackluster disaster. They played as if there was nothing at stake and lost. There is every chance they will be in the next plane to Lagos from Moscow shortly. All other teams but Senegal lost their opening matches.

Egypt and Morocco are already out and it is simply a matter of time before the others follow suit. So what is the problem with African football? Why is the continent, whose stars at the individual level are starring in Europe, collectively doing so badly?

During the weekends the African stars playing in Europe never fail to dazzle—Mo Salah, Peter Wanyama, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba.

There are many things to blame but top on the list is the corrupt sports administration. We have failed to invest in the game, improve the standards of play or improve welfare of players. Our stadia are uniformly in poor condition with the exception of embarrassing few.

Of course, corruption in the game is not a preserve of Africa as the politics at the international level of football have demonstrated. Football is corrupt through and through, yet continues to dazzle every time the 22 men troop to the pitch and begin to work the leather.

The dribbling skills of Messi and Ronaldo, the sheer shooting power of Diego Costa and Countinho, the individual skills of the likes of Bale and the drama of many more provides sufficient entertainment.

It is this that probably inspired Fifa to increase the number of teams participating in the finals from the current 32 to 48 at the three nations’ finals to be hosted jointly in 2026 by Mexico, US and Canada.

The argument for increasing the teams was the quality of football had improved so much, particularly in Africa and Asia to warrant creating more room at the top.

But such optimism seems to be misplaced. It is the usual suspects, who always sit at the table, who are doing well—Spain, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and a plethora of South American and European teams. The surprise for this year was that Italy, a perennial member of the club, was denied space at the table. Unbelievably, they failed to qualify.

Are there chances that the increase of the teams to 48 will only saddle the world with boring games? There is indication that Iran in Asia, Australia and Saudi Arabia are raising the bar of their game.

Who knows shortly China might just show up at the table, and the increase in numbers may give hope to India. Imagine a game between China and India—it is guaranteed billions of eyes viewing the show.

But what hope is there from Africa? Not much is changing going by the standards displayed in Russia. It is a folly for Egypt to build their entire game plan around one man: Mo Salah, or Nigeria to invest more in designing their uniform. Whatever the numbers, this party seems still designed to star Europe and South America. – Writer is Dean, School of Communications, Language & Performing Arts at Daystar University