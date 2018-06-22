State opens centre to ease unemployment

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has moved to enhance youth employability by addressing skill mismatch between education and the labour markets needs.

Education Cabinet secretary, Amina Mohamed yesterday said her ministry is doing this by establishing the Office of Career Services (OCS).

Speaking when she launched OCS for tertiary institutions at the University of Nairobi, an event that was attended by vice and deputy chancellors of universities, principals of colleges and technical Institutions, the CS said the offices must be established by end of the year in all tertiary institutions across the country to empower students to make the right career choices.

This comes against realisation that the disconnect between education and labour market has been one of the major drivers of high unemployment levels in the country, as various studies, including by World Bank, have pointed to.

The CS said at least one million young people enter the labour market every year, which calls for the need to generate a similar number of jobs annually and that the career centres should help towards that end.